Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gordon Mattingly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00.

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,366. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

