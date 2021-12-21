Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Director John D. Chandler Buys 7,000 Shares

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 448,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,097. Matrix Service has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

