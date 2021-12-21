Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.