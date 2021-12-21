1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

