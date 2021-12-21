Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Vaxart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vaxart by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. 5,043,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,182,434. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

