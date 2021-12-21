Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,613,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,816 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.