Lipe & Dalton Acquires 755 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

AMGN opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

