Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.50 Million

Brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report $977.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $931.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Pool posted sales of $839.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $540.77. 10,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,412. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.85. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.