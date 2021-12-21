Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.97 and the lowest is $5.37. Asbury Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $4.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $25.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.95 to $26.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.84 to $35.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.89.

Shares of ABG traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.90. 9,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $135.60 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

