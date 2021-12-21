$1.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

