Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $22.62 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eminer has traded 284.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

