Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $789.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to announce $789.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $800.10 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $648.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Arista Networks to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.29.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 929,143 shares of company stock valued at $222,905,467. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.87. 81,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $140.53.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

