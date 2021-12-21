International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $128.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,152. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.