CNB Bank Buys 565 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CNB Bank grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $211.82. 61,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,533,534. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.24 and a 200 day moving average of $226.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.