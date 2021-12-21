Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 3,013 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $331.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.57. The company has a market capitalization of $905.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

