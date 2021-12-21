Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.74

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.74 and last traded at C$37.57, with a volume of 437691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.51. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.08%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

