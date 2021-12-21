Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.95. VMware posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Bank of America lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of VMware by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.84. 119,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.30. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

