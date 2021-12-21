$0.19 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. 51,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 279.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 289,219 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.