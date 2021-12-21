$772.92 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post sales of $772.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.65 million and the lowest is $772.18 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $780.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AMC Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AMC Networks by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

