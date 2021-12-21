Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $869.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $869.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00051864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.50 or 0.08190707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,665.70 or 0.99888804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00072508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

