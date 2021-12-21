Wright Investors Service Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $548.56 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55. The company has a market capitalization of $243.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

