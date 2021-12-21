Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.