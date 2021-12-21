Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMTB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Amerant Bancorp stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.99. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $16,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

