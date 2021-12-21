Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,813. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $182.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

