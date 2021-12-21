Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.89. 51,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,370. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

