$7.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report sales of $7.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.42 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 818,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,950,203. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

