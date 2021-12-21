$7.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to report sales of $7.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.42 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $25.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 818,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,950,203. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.