MCDEX (MCB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006759 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

