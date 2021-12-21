pEOS (PEOS) Market Capitalization Tops $8.37 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $312.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.32 or 0.08206083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,646.65 or 1.00041628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00072732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00046943 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

