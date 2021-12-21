Insider Buying: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,674.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,481,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,785,799.07.

Shares of CVE EMX traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.92. 35,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,670. The company has a market cap of C$307.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.45 and a 52 week high of C$4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.26.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.