B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 52,131 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 360,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

