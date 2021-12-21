AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. AMC Networks has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

