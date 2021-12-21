Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.05.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $337.92. 42,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.51 and a 200 day moving average of $296.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,455,472 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

