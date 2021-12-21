Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.16. 11,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

