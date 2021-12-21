Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

