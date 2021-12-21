MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,310% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 192.6% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $15,555,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter worth about $10,226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. 3,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,448. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.