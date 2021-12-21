Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $222.58 million and $29.38 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00330491 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00087736 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00129435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003749 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

