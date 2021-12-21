Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will post sales of $600,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $2.20 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resonant.

Get Resonant alerts:

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of RESN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.77. 48,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,164. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,134 shares of company stock worth $173,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 140.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 99.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Resonant during the second quarter worth $91,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.