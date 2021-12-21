LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,501,000 after buying an additional 265,238 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 4.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,390 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LivaNova by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.98. 13,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,803. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

