Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report sales of $743.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $752.00 million. Crane reported sales of $726.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,516,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CR traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $98.28. 5,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

