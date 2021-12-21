LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $104.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LIVN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.98. 13,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,803. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter valued at about $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after acquiring an additional 96,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

