Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $1.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 738.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%.

EQNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

EQNR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 185,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,538. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

