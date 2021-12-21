Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.02 billion and the lowest is $4.83 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $19.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.56 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.65 billion to $21.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.14.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.69. 47,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.