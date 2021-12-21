Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.18. 2,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 53,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

