Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.73. 157,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,933. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

