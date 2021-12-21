Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 18,412 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $37,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 36,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

