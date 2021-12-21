iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 9.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.21 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

