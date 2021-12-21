Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $111,493.87 and $7.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,078.29 or 0.98701715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00274791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00398383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00142110 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,132,851 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

