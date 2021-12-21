Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Tops $75.12 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $75.12 million and $6.98 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006765 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

