Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 2,682 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after buying an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $58.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

