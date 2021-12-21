First Interstate Bank Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Interstate Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.